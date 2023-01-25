 Hammering & tons : The Tribune India

Hammering & tons

Gill, Rohit light up dead rubber with 100s as India go No. 1 in ODI rankings with series sweep

Hammering & tons

India’s Shubhman Gill celebrates reaching the 100-run mark as skipper Rohit Sharma applauds. ANI Photo



Indore, January 24

Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI hundred in three years while Shubman Gill continued his fine form with another sublime ton as India completed a series sweep with a 90-run win over New Zealand in the third match of the three-game ODI series here today.

Batters from both sides lit up the dead rubber as 680 runs were scored at the batting-friendly Holkar Stadium. Sharma (101 off 85 balls) got to the three-figure mark for the first time since January 2020, while Gill (112 off 78) scored his fourth ODI hundred to take India to 385/9.

Following two losses, New Zealand’s top-order put up a much better show. Devon Conway (138) stitched crucial partnerships but Shardul Thakur (3/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/62) struck regularly to bowl out the Black Caps for 295 in 41.2 overs.

It was India’s second consecutive series sweep, having beaten Sri Lanka last week.

After Hardik Pandya (1/37) got rid of Finn Allen (0), Conway shared 106 runs with Henry Nicholls and 78 runs with Daryl Mitchell (24).

In the absence of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, the Indian bowlers struggled initially, leaking runs as Conway tonked the ball all around the park. Thakur, however, managed to turn the game around as he took back-to-back wickets of Mitchell and Tom Latham (0) in the 26th over.

In his next over, Thakur sent Glenn Phillips (5) packing with a cross-seamed delivery.

Umran Malik (1/52) then got Conway as the centurion pulled awkwardly and Sharma did the rest at midwicket, and the match slipped out of New Zealand’s grasp.

The spin duo of Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) then cleaned up the tail.

Earlier, Sharma and Gill put up a belligerent 212-run opening stand, sharing 22 fours and 11 sixes between them.

“20th century means a lot to me, it was important to play long and take the team to a good total,” Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

The India skipper also had words of appreciation for Gill, who amassed 360 runs in three matches, including two centuries.

“His (Gill’s) approach is quite similar. He starts afresh. As a young player that is important. He can easily sit on top of his laurels and take it easy, but he doesn’t,” Sharma said. — PTI

Scoreboard

India 385

R Sharma b Bracewell 101

S Gill c Conway b Tickner 112

V Kohli c Allen b Duffy 36

I Kishan run out (Nicholls) 17

S Yadav c Conway b Duffy 14

H Pandya c Conway b Duffy 54

W Sundar c Mitchell b Tickner 9

S Thakur c Latham b Tickner 25

K Yadav run out (Latham/Ferguson) 3

U Malik not out 2

Extras: (b 5, lb 1, w 6) 12

Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 385

FOW: 1-212, 2-230, 3-268, 4-284, 5-293, 6-313, 7-367, 8-379, 9-385

Bowling O M R W

Jacob Duffy 10 0 100 3

Lockie Ferguson 10 1 53 0

Blair Tickner 10 0 76 3

Mitchell Santner 10 0 58 0

Daryl Mitchell 4 0 41 0

Michael Bracewell 6 0 51 1

New Zealand 295

F Allen b Pandya 0

D Conway c Sharma b Malik 138

H Nicholls lbw b Yadav 42

D Mitchell c Kishan b Thakur 24

T Latham c Pandya b Thakur 0

G Phillips c Kohli b Thakur 5

M Bracewell st Kishan b Yadav 26

M Santner c Kohli b Chahal 34

L Ferguson c Sharma b Yadav 7

J Duffy lbw b Chahal 0

B Tickner not out 0

Extras: (b 2, lb 5, w 12) 19

Total: (All out, 41.2 overs) 295

FOW: 1-0, 2-106, 3-184, 4-184, 5-200, 6-230, 7-269, 8-279, 9-280, 10-295

Bowling O M R W

Hardik Pandya 6 0 37 1

Washington Sundar 6 0 49 0

Shardul Thakur 6 0 45 3

Umran Malik 7 0 52 1

Kuldeep Yadav 9 0 62 3

Yuzvendra Chahal 7.2 0 43 2

Player of the Match Shardul Thakur

Player of the Series Shubman Gill

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student who had gone to US only 10 days ago shot dead in Chicago, another injured

2
Nation

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

3
Nation

AK Antony's son questions support for BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, says it sets a dangerous precedent

4
Nation

Digvijaya's remarks on surgical strikes ridiculous, armed forces do not need to give proof: Rahul Gandhi

5
Punjab

Traffic police ASI killed after mini truck hits and drags him in Punjab’s Kapurthala

6
Business

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in 50 more cities; several Haryana cities to benefit

7
Nation

‘Tactfully refuse’: Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy

8
Chandigarh

Search operation conducted at Chandigarh District Courts over bomb threat; Army squad to check suspected item

9
Trending

Man throws Rs 10 currency notes from flyover in Bengaluru, causes flutter

10
Nation

Centre takes exception to RAW, IB reports being made public by Supreme Court Collegium

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...

A K Antony's son resigns from all Cong posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns following with Bhagwant Mann govt over sacrilege cases probe

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

Indian man shot dead in US; wife, child injured after three masked men attack them

Indian man shot dead in US; wife, child injured after three masked men attack them

Police found Pinal Patel, his wife Rupalben, and child Bhakt...

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

12-year-old Amritsar boy to receive bravery award

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Le Corbusier associate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who built IIM-Bangalore, no more

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala