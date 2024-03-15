India hit by flash targets controversy

New Delhi, March 14
India faced a huge embarrassment in front of the international shooting community when the ‘flash targets’ for the finals of the prestigious Para World Cup trap events had to be discarded by the foreign jury as they were not fit for competition.
The Para Shooting World Cup is the first-ever event of its kind taking place in India and offers 20 Paris Paralympic berths. More than 250 shooters from 50 countries participated in the event, which concluded today, at the Karni Singh Ranges.
While ‘flash targets’ are not mandatory in the finals of the shotgun events, they are used in almost every international competition finals as they reduce judgement errors to a bare minimum.
The ‘flash target’ explodes on impact, spewing a thick plume of pink colour.
A range official at the Karni Singh Ranges said that the jury was furious and asked all the “target throwing machines to be emptied immediately of flash targets and replaced with ordinary target clay pigeons,” which created “a lot of commotion”.
National Rifle Association of India secretary Rajiv Bhatia said that the Paralympic Committee of India had bought 15 cartons of flash targets from the federation but said they had not provided them poor quality or expired targets. “These are delicate and breakable commodities, how they were handled during transportation I don’t know,” he said.
The two bodies have been involved in a tussle on who should govern the para shooting sport in the country for the last one year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business
Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM over allega...