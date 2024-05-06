Narine stars as KKR humble LSG by 98 runs

PTI

Lucknow, May 5

Sunil Narine’s sparkling fifty and a collective effort by the bowlers fashioned Kolkata Knight Riders’ 98-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Deciding to bowl first didn’t go as per plan for LSG as KKR became the first team to cross the 200-run mark at the Ekana Stadium.

Proving his worth with the willow once again, Narine (81 off 38 balls) went on a six-hitting spree, blasting seven maximums and six fours to take the visitors to 235/6.

Chasing an imposing total, LSG batters had to go from the word go but the hosts found it hard to get the big shots going and were eventually bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. Within the first 10 overs, LSG had lost half the side including skipper KL Rahul (25), Arshin Kulkarni (9), Deepak Hooda (5) and big hitters Marcus Stoinis (36) and Nicholas Pooran (10).

Ashton Turner hit some lusty blows and looked in the mood to showcase his batting prowess but the Australian was unlucky as an inside edge deflected off his boot with Varun Chakravarthy completing a caught and bowled.

Earlier, the in-form Narine, who was dropped twice in the space of two balls, smoked five consecutive boundaries, setting the tone for the KKR innings. Narine and Phil Salt (32) gave the two-time champions the explosive start they have come to expect from the duo. Together they put up a quick 61-run stand before Naveen-ul Haq took the pace off the ball to send the Englishman packing.

“The last six matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking what’s happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that’s what matters,” KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said.

