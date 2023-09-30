Sarabjot, Divya settle for silver medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Hangzhou, September 30
India's Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS settled for a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, losing the finals to Chinese pair at the Asian Games here on Saturday.
The final score read 16-14 in favour of Chinese shooters Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin in the shoot-off for gold.
India thus have won 19 medals in shooting, including 6 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze.
Sarabjot had shot 291, while Divya scored 286 to aggregate 577 and finish ahead of China (576) in the qualification round.
But in the shoot-off for gold, the Chinese pair turned the tables on the Indians, emerging winners after trailing the Indian duo for much of the finals.
