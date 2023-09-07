SKY must rotate strike: Bangar

Tribune News Service

Mumbai, September 6

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar highlighted Suryakumar Yadav’s batting woes in the middle overs in the ODIs, adding that the T20 specialist needs to learn to rotate the strike during the phase.

Although Bangar praised Suryakumar’s ability to churn out boundaries at any point in the innings, he asserted that the 32-year-old would need a clear mind on how to keep the runs coming in the middle overs.

“The biggest factor is that boundaries don’t come that easily in the middle part of the innings. When three or four wickets go, then how do you find the boundaries is the big problem because the ball becomes old,” Bangar said. “Suryakumar is a versatile player. He definitely targets boundaries and has a very good idea of where to hit them, but he needs to find out how to bat between the 25th and 40th overs.” — PTI

PCB wants resumption of bilateral series

Amritsar: The four-member BCCI delegation, which included president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla, returned from Pakistan today. The main point of discussion between the two cricket boards — BCCI and PCB — was the resumption of bilateral matches between the neighbours. In over a decade, India and Pakistan have played each other only in ICC and ACC tournaments. Shukla said they conveyed it to the PCB that the BCCI would raise the issue with the Indian government. The BCCI delegation went to Lahore to watch the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Tuesday.

#Cricket #Mumbai