Dehadrai in spat over pet dog with Mahua Moitra drops cryptic post, says she is 'guilty of something far worse'

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, whom Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has called a “jilted ex”, on Wednesday--in a cryptic post—wrote on X: “The person accused of corruption and compromising national security is guilty of something far worse - and no - I’m not talking about the theft of my dog.”

The person accused of corruption and compromising national security is guilty of something far worse - and no - I’m not talking about the theft of my dog. pic.twitter.com/7q9vsLViR0 — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 1, 2023

The spat between Moitra and Dehadrai started over their pet dog. Last month, it got ugly when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said he received a letter from Dehadrai and the lawyer had shared “irrefutable” evidence against Moitra that she had taken bribes in the form of “cash” and “gifts” from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament.

There are some things money can’t buy.



Will never give up my honest fight to rescue my dog - I have given all the ownership evidence to @CPDelhi - I hope they investigate and resolve this quickly. pic.twitter.com/TZKEGAAH6F — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) October 31, 2023

In the whole episode, Rottweiler, Henry, has emerged as a central character in the tussle between Dehadrai and Moitra with both filing a case against each other over the custody of the three-year-old dog.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra has been asked to appear before the ethics panel on November 2 and she has sought cross-examination of Dehadrai, Hiranandani.

She also took a jibe at the Committee for not agreeing to her demand of shifting dates of her appearance after November 5, saying she will appear before the Committee on November 2 at 11 am.

