 Eternal Champions vs Perennial Chokers: Proteas, Aussies have task cut out : The Tribune India

South Africa have reached semi-finals four times, but it’s always been a tale of being so-near-yet-so-far

South Africa’s Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee and Heinrich Klaasen during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 second semi-final match between Australia and South Africa, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, in Kolkata, on November 14, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, November 15

Lance Klusener on his haunches at Edgbaston and a completely shattered AB de Villiers in Auckland are some of the most poignant pictures of South Africa’s World Cup semi-final heartbreaks but come Thursday, Temba Bavuma’s warriors would be determined to shed their eternal chokers tag against five-time champions Australia.

Any South African cricketer worth his salt hates the ‘C’ word while Australia as legacy champions of the ODI global meet would like to rub it in, in the best possible manner they can.

When it comes to the 50-over World Cup, Australia evoke a sense of fear and anxiety among their rivals, having won five of the 12 titles so far—of which four have come in the last six editions—as they are known for thriving in big moments.

It’s been the opposite story for South Africa who have reached the semi-finals four times from nine editions, but it’s always been a tale of being so-near-yet-so-far.

Be it the rain-rule mis-calculation on their debut World Cup in 1992 semifinal against England, or the tied result in 1999 that helped Australia made the final on better run-rate, the Proteas for one reason or another have never able to progress beyond the last-four stage.

In 2015, Grant Elliott played the only significant innings of his international career at Eden Park.

“As a South African team, we know we’re going to have that chip on our back, or that narrative that we have to get over,” South Africa skipper Bavuma said, often being asked of the narrative.

But such has been the fury shown by South Africa this time in the course of making the semi-final that the Proteas look set to overcome it.

“That’s always going to be there until we win a trophy... But yeah, I haven’t heard that word come up as of yet in the training,” he adds, throwing a word of caution.

Barring their batting collapse against India at the same venue here where they folded for 83 in the group phase and the capitulation against the Netherlands, South Africa have looked ominous in the batting department.

Four of their top-six batters have scored centuries with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock leading the way in the opening slot with four to his name in his swansong tournament. He is the tournament’s leading run-getter with 591 runs.

It only starts to get more destructive as the batting order goes down.

Rassie van der Dussen has been able to provide the solidity at No 3, averaging 55.25 -- their second-highest in this tournament behind De Kock’s 65.66.

On spin-friendly conditions, Heinrich Klaasen has been at his ruthless best, while Aiden Markram has been able to give the strong finishes, as South Africa have managed to go past 300 six times and posted the World Cup’s highest total of 428/5 against Sri Lanka.

It’s only David Miller who has got limited opportunities and is due for a big knock, while Bavuma is the only weak link in their power-packed batting.

Struggling with a wretched form, Bavuma has 145 runs from seven innings with his highest being 35 against Australia as he is also racing against time to recover from a hamstring strain.

If unfit for the fixture against Australia, Bavuma is likely be replaced Reeza Hendricks who will then open with De Kock.

Hendricks has played two matches this tournament and also boasts of an 85 against England.

“In every training and every innings, he (Bavuma) looks like he’s close. A good score is just around the corner.

“Now as far as being undroppable, nobody is bigger than the team. The same goes for everyone,” the South African coach Rob Walter has said.

This time, the Proteas are also blessed with a left-arm quick in Marco Jansen who has been their second leading wicket-taker (17) as he would look to give them early breakthrough, sharing the new ball with Lungi Ngidi.

Add left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj’s guile in the middle overs along with wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and South Africa have the horses for courses on tricky Eden surface.

With the wicket expected to be dry and spin-friendly—because of being under covers for the rain threat—the Proteas attack seems to be formidable.

South Africa, who have lost both their matches while chasing, will hope that they win toss and bat first something they have done with distinction in this tournament.

After a slow start that saw them losing to India and South Africa, Australia have started doing what they do best—securing seven wins on the trot and have peaked at the right time.

Glenn Maxwell’s logic-defying 201 not out mostly batting on one leg single-handedly chased down 292 after slumping to 91/7 against Afghanistan has given the team a much-needed impetus.

Maxwell missed out their last group phase match because of the hamstring sore, as he is likely to return in place of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is having a poor World Cup.

Veteran David Warner, who smashed back-to-back hundreds against Pakistan and the Netherlands, may have slowed down in the business end, but the left-hander will be a threat up front.

Having missed the first half of the tournament, left-hander Travis Head has made a spectacular return with a blistering 109 against New Zealand.

But since then he’s gone quiet with scores of 11, 0 and 10 in his last three outings. He would look to make amends, especially to see through the powerplay.

With 426 runs at 60.85, Mitchell Marsh has been the backbone of their batting as he and Maxwell would be the key to propel them to a big score.

Australia will also hope that veteran Steve Smith returns to form.

The former skipper has been phenomenal in ODI World Cup knockouts, with 311 runs from four innings, and averages close to 104 with three fifties and one century.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma ©, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.

Australia: Pat Cummins ©, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

Match starts at 2pm IST.

