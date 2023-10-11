 With Stoinis in mix, Australia aim for better batting performance against formidable South Africa : The Tribune India

South Africa have psychological edge over Australia having notched up a big win in World Cup opener

Australia's David Warner, Alex Carey and Steve Smith during a practice session at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on October 10, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Lucknow, October 11

Smarting from its opening game defeat against India, a determined Australian team is likely to bring in a fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to bolster its batting line-up against a rampaging South Africa in a World Cup contest here on Thursday.

The five-time champions’ World Cup campaign was off to a worst possible start as they were handed a six-wicket drubbing by hosts India.

The Proteas will head into the contest, high on confidence, having thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opener. With the win, the South Africans announced themselves as contenders.

It is not so much the defeat, but the manner in which Australia lost the game that will certain be a headache for the team management.

The batting lacked aggression. Apart from David Warner and Steve Smith, no one breached the 30-run mark as they once again lost wickets in clutches.

The Australians struggled against India’s quality spin attack on a slow Chepauk turner and lack of second frontline spinner also compounded their problems. Adam Zampa was the only option they had since Glenn Maxwell is only a part-timer.

To add to their woes, Mitchell Marsh, who generally has a safe pair of hands, dropped a simple catch offered by Virat Kohli that could have potentially changed the complexion of the game.

Stoinis has recovered from his hamstring injury and looks to set to replace Cameron Green. The all-rounder is a proven match-winner and is also familiar with the ground, having played for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

He will assist Australia’s fearsome three-pronged pace attack of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, which will look to cause maximum damage.

While Maxwell will continue to share the spin bowling duties with Zampa, the latter will certainly be under pressure to deliver with no other alternative available.

South African team, on the other hand, boasts of a trio of centurions, who decimated Sri Lanka during its first game.

The destructive Quinton de Kock, who like Stoinis plays for LSG in the IPL and understand the surface as well as the Australian does.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, who scored the fastest-ever ton in the World Cup are two gun batters, who can change the course of any game.

After facing much criticism during the IPL, the wicket at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has been re-laid. No one knows how it will pan out. If it aids spins and given Australia’s struggle against the slow bowlers, South Africa will be tempted to bring in wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

They already have a weapon of destruction in Keshav Maharaj, who is a left-arm spinner like Ravindra Jadeja and can ask probing questions.

South African batters themselves have no such troubles while facing spin. The Proteas have a dangerous batting lineup in Van der Dussen, skipper Temba Bavuma, the big-hitting David Miller, De Kock, Henrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram and if they get going, there is no stopping them.

The pace department seems to be the only chink in South Africa’s armour as of now. In the absence of Anrich Nortje’s express pace, Kagiso Rabada is under immense pressure to deliver alongside Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen. The bowers have struggled to stem the flow of runs.

South Africa will also have the psychological edge over Australia having notched up a big win in their World Cup opener and also rallied from 0-2 to 3-2 win in last month’s ODI series.

But the Australians are known for their grit and determination and could very well bounce back strongly.

Teams (from)

South Africa:Temba Bavuma ©, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Australia: Pat Cummins ©, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Match starts: 2:00 pm.

