 Policeman killed, more than 200 injured in violence as tensions escalate in Bangladesh ahead of elections : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Policeman killed, more than 200 injured in violence as tensions escalate in Bangladesh ahead of elections

Policeman killed, more than 200 injured in violence as tensions escalate in Bangladesh ahead of elections

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by former PM Khaleda Zia, organised a grand rally demanding resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to allow free and fair elections under a non-party interim government

Policeman killed, more than 200 injured in violence as tensions escalate in Bangladesh ahead of elections

Police try to disperse protesters during clash with the supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on October 28, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Dhaka, October 28

A Bangladeshi policeman was killed and more than 200 people, including security personnel, were injured on Saturday as violence erupted during rallies called by the ruling and opposition parties here, heightening tensions in the country ahead of the expected elections in January.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, organised a grand rally here demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to allow free and fair elections under a non-party interim government.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Spokesman Faruk Hossain said BNP activists hacked to death a police constable while 41 other policemen were wounded in clashes across the capital. He added that 39 policemen were undergoing treatment at the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH).

“Doctors declared him (policeman) dead as he was brought here,” Bacchu Mian, Inspector at the police outpost at state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told reporters, as the ruling Awami League party and main opposition BNP called simultaneous rallies in nearby areas.

Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was also called out as the violence spread across downtown Dhaka, which saw protestors setting fire to ambulances and vehicles inside CPH, a police booth, and attack attempts being made at several government buildings. Kakrail and adjacent areas also saw major violence.

Police responded with rubber bullets, tear gas canisters and sound grenades to break up the grand rally by the BNP.

“BNP leaders and activists attacked the government installations and property. Legal actions will be taken,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch chief Harunur Rashid told reporters.

Prime Minister Hasina’s ruling Awami League party also staged a “peace rally” mobilising thousands of supporters at the South Gate of Baitul Mokarram Nation Mosque, when BNP activists rallied around the party’s Naya Paltan central office, both the spots being in downtown Dhaka.

Police in riot gear with water cannons created buffer zones at the Purana Paltan area to prevent clashes among rival activists, who were armed with bamboo sticks and stones.

Doctors at Dhaka’s main state-run DMCH told reporters that so far, around 200 people have been brought to the facility, many of them with critical head injuries.

The violence, which broke out in the Kakrail area when BNP activists allegedly attacked a bus carrying members of the rival party, spread as soon as police fired tear gas at the opposition activists chanting anti-government slogans.

The BNP has called a nationwide general strike on Sunday to protest against police action to foil a “peaceful mass gathering”.

In response, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader asked the ruling party workers to stage “peace rallies” countrywide.

Prime Minister Hasina, meanwhile, criticised the opposition for attempting to derail her government’s development agenda.

“Your intimidation does not frighten Awami League,” she told a public rally in the southeastern port city of Chattogram after inaugurating the country’s first underwater tunnel in the Karnaphuli River.

Saturday’s violence came amid heightened tensions over the scheduled early January 2024 general elections in Bangladesh, where Hasina, daughter of the country’s founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been in power for 15 years.

According to the BNP, no polls under the ruling Awami League could be credible and fair. However, the ruling party, which hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term, has rejected the demand, saying that the election would be held under the supervision of Hasina’s government as specified in the Constitution.

The opposition party has been mounting protests to press their demands for months though their ailing leader, Khaleda Zia, a two-time premier, is under house arrest after a conviction on corruption charges.

The BNP says it is attempting a final push to remove Hasina as the election commission prepares to announce the country’s 12th national election.

On Thursday, Bangladesh’s independent Election Commission said it was yet to see a “favourable environment” for the scheduled early January 2024 polls.

“We want to organise the election. As the organiser, we would like to say the favourable environment we were expecting has not been achieved yet,” Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal told journalists.

The election commission chief, however, said his office was preparing to hold the election as scheduled.

Asked what measures the commission would take if the entire national election process was flawed, Awal said, “In such a scenario, I would have no choice but to suspend the election process across the entire country.”

The BNP is demanding the restoration of the election-time non-party caretaker government system, under which four elections from 1991 to 2008 were held.

The December 2008 elections installed Hasina’s Awami League, while the subsequent 2014 and 2008 polls were held under the incumbent government, which scrapped the constitutional provision after assuming office in January 2009.

Major Western nations, including the US, are calling for the Bangladesh polls to be fair, credible and inclusive for the sake of democracy.

#Bangladesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Chandigarh

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

3
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

4
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

5
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

7
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

8
Chandigarh

Masked biker's licence impounded in Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Charges framed against Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, his aide Gurdev Singh

10
Punjab

Shocking: Ropar lawyer arrested for 'torturing' mother

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

Resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of Octo...

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Gaza hospitals scrounging for fuel to run emergency generato...

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

India’s move negates its long-standing support to Palestinia...

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...

Government imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till December 31

Government imposes USD 800 per tonne minimum export price on onion till December 31; to buy additional 2 lakh tonnes for buffer

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kg in retail...


Cities

View All

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

AAP misguided family of suicide victim Balwinder Kaur, says Akali Dal

Act against those responsible for assistant professor Balwinder Kaur's suicide: DTF

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Punjab Vigilance asks Manpreet Badal to appear again on Oct 31

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of Chandigarh-based pharma company; searches Ashoka University in Haryana

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

1984 riots case: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod for filing plea in SC against High Court order acquitting 12 murder accused

Stubble-burning contribution to Delhi’s pollution likely to reduce this year: Gopal Rai

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Balwinder Kaur suicide case: Teachers want Punjab Education Minister sacked

Patiala: Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day in Punjab; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

2 bludgeon man to death in Patiala's Bhadson, nabbed

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in Jalandhar district

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published