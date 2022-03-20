UK PM issues stark message to China over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Johnson says China risks being on the wrong side of history by not condemning Putin's actions

UK PM issues stark message to China over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Boris Johnson. Reuters

PTI

London, March 20

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a stark message to China to choose the right side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as he claimed that there are some signs of “second thoughts” in Beijing.

In an interview with ‘The Sunday Times’ on his way back from a tour of the Middle East, the UK Prime Minister accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to establish a new authoritarian world order and said China risked being on the wrong side of history by not condemning his actions.

“I think that in Beijing you are starting to see some second thoughts,” he told the newspaper.

“I don’t think I have ever seen such a clear case of right and wrong. I’ve never seen such a stark division between good and evil as there is in this invasion. And it is clear that right is overwhelmingly on the side of the Ukrainians. That’s why their plight is obvious to the world and why I think that in the last three weeks people’s understanding of what is happening is changing,” he said.

With a reference to China, Johnson added: “I think that some countries began by thinking Putin’s war machine will go through like a knife through butter. That Kyiv will fall soon and it will be tragic, but it will be speedily accomplished.

“They have now been disabused of that idea. I think for a lot of people this has been a psychological shock. This has been a terrible realisation for people who may be living in a fool’s paradise. There’s going to have to be a new way of looking at nations like Russia.”

Back in the UK, Boris Johnson came under fire for referencing Brexit in the context of the conflict in Ukraine in his speech to the Conservative Party Spring Conference in Blackpool on Saturday.

“This is a turning point for the world. And it’s a moment of choice. It’s a choice between freedom and oppression,” Johnson said in his speech.

“And I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time, I can give you a couple of famous recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit, in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself,” he said.

The Opposition Labour Party objected to the remarks and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said it was an “insult” to Ukrainians.

Tory peer Lord Barwell from Johnson’s own party said voting in a referendum was not “in any way comparable with risking your life” in a war. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, distanced himself from the comments when asked about them during a television show on Sunday.

“No, I don’t think those two situations are directly analogous. Clearly, they are not directly analogous and I don’t think the Prime Minister was saying that they were directly analogous either,” Sunak told ‘Sky News’.

“People will draw their own conclusions. People can make up their own minds,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

2
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

3
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

4
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

5
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

6
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

7
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

8
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

9
Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

10
Trending

In video, 'drunk' man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

In first order to Punjab police, CM Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term

BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...

MP Manish Tewari advices CM Bhagwant Mann on the BBMB issue, suggests possibility of filing lawsuit

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement