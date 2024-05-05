16-year-old girl ends life by suicide

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 4

A 16-year-old girl, a resident of Diamond Avenue situated on the Goindwal Sahib road, died by suicide at her house on Friday. She took the extreme after she was threatened by her aunt (father’s sister) to make her “vulgar” video viral on the social media.

Kiranjit Kaur, the aunt of the deceased, who is resident of Diamond Avenue, and one Jashanpreet Singh, also a resident of the same locality, were booked under Sections 306, 506 and 34 of the IPC by the police.

In her complaint to the police, Harmandeep Kaur, mother of the deceased, alleged that Kiranjit Kaur had threatened her daughter to make her “vulgar” video viral on social media. Investigating officer (IO) ASI Kirpal Singh said Kiranjit Kaur was arrested while other suspect Jashanpreet Singh was at large.

After conducting post mortem of the deceased at the Civil Hospital today, the body was handed over to the family. The body was cremated at the native Failoke village of the family.

