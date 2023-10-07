2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

Incidents of snatching and robbery have been posing a challenge to the police department which has miserably failed to curb these.

In the latest incident, two youths were shot at by five armed persons on the Majitha-Verka bypass road on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Both sustained bullet injuries on legs and stomach while the accused fled the scene.

The police said investigations were in progress and a case had been registered.

Swaraj Singh, a resident of Chowk Moni area here, told the police that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he along with his friends was going from the Golden Gate to Majitha Road on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road. He said five persons, who were travelling on a bullet bike and a scooter, intercepted them. They threatened to kill them if they did not hand over whatever they had.

He said they resisted their attempt and entered into a scuffle with them. He said two of them took out pistols and started firing. He said a gunshot hit his left foot while his friend Lovepreet suffered two gunshot injuries, one in the thigh and other in the stomach. After this, the miscreants fled the spot leaving them injured. They were later rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment.

ASI Rajinder Kumar, who is investigating officer in the case, said Swaraj was discharged after treatment while Lovepreet Singh was in hospital but out of danger. He said a case under Sections 379-B (2), 511, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered in this connection.

He said police teams were scanning the footage of CCTVs and further investigations were underway to identify the suspects.