400gm heroin recovered in Daoke village

Amritsar, May 4
The Gharinda police have recovered 400gm of heroin from agricultural fields in Daoke village here yesterday. Sub-inspector Arjun Kumar said he was on patrol duty when Dilbagh Singh of Daoke village told him that a polythene packet suspected to be contraband was found in wheat stubble from fields near the water tank.
The police reached the spot and confiscated the packet. When the police opened the packet, 400gm of heroin was found in it. The police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against unknown persons in this connection. Further probe was on to identify the suspects who smuggled contraband from Pakistan.
