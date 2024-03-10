55-yr-old man stabbed to death by son’s classmate, accomplices

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

A man was stabbed to death by his son’s classmate and accomplices after a verbal argument on mobile phone in Talwandi Bhangwa village falling under the Ramdass police station here on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Joginder Singh (55) of Talwandi Bhangwa village. The police have booked five persons for murder and criminal trespass while no arrest has been made till now. Those booked included Vishaldeep Singh of Kot Mugal and Sukh, Sukhman Singh and Jujhar Singh, all residents of Gharkia village, and their unknown accomplices.

Davinder Singh, the complainant and brother of the deceased, stated to the police that his nephew Harpreet Singh and Vishaldeep Singh were classmates at the Government High School, Madhuchhaga village. He said yesterday, Vishaldeep called Harpreet on his mobile phone, but his father Joginder Singh answered the call.

He said over some issue, Vishaldeep entered into a heated verbal argument on the mobile phone. Following this, he along with his uncle Sukh and other accomplices came on a car and barged into their house. They entered into a brawl with Joginder Singh. Sukh stabbed Joginder with a sharp weapon in his stomach. Davinder said he and their neighbour Gurmit Singh tried to intervene and stop them, but the suspects attacked Gurmit too with a sharp weapon which led to grievous injury on his chest.

Davinder said as the people started gathering, suspects fled from the spot. Davinder said he rushed his brother and injured Gurmit to a hospital. Due to critical condition, Joginder was referred to Amritsar hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Manjit Singh, SHO, Ramdass police station, said raids were on to nab the killers who absconded after committing the crime. The reason behind argument that led to murder was yet to be ascertained, he said.

