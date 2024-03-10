55-yr-old man stabbed to death by son’s classmate, accomplices

Amritsar, March 9
A man was stabbed to death by his son’s classmate and accomplices after a verbal argument on mobile phone in Talwandi Bhangwa village falling under the Ramdass police station here on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Joginder Singh (55) of Talwandi Bhangwa village. The police have booked five persons for murder and criminal trespass while no arrest has been made till now. Those booked included Vishaldeep Singh of Kot Mugal and Sukh, Sukhman Singh and Jujhar Singh, all residents of Gharkia village, and their unknown accomplices.
Davinder Singh, the complainant and brother of the deceased, stated to the police that his nephew Harpreet Singh and Vishaldeep Singh were classmates at the Government High School, Madhuchhaga village. He said yesterday, Vishaldeep called Harpreet on his mobile phone, but his father Joginder Singh answered the call.
He said over some issue, Vishaldeep entered into a heated verbal argument on the mobile phone. Following this, he along with his uncle Sukh and other accomplices came on a car and barged into their house. They entered into a brawl with Joginder Singh. Sukh stabbed Joginder with a sharp weapon in his stomach. Davinder said he and their neighbour Gurmit Singh tried to intervene and stop them, but the suspects attacked Gurmit too with a sharp weapon which led to grievous injury on his chest.
Davinder said as the people started gathering, suspects fled from the spot. Davinder said he rushed his brother and injured Gurmit to a hospital. Due to critical condition, Joginder was referred to Amritsar hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Manjit Singh, SHO, Ramdass police station, said raids were on to nab the killers who absconded after committing the crime. The reason behind argument that led to murder was yet to be ascertained, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...