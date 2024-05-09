Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 9

Police have nabbed two suspects in the Kharar bouncer murder case after an encounter in Medicity, New Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The duo sustained three bullet injuries each in the abdomen.

On May 7, a resident of Teur village, Manish Kumar (26), who worked as a bouncer, was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne youths at Chando Gobindgarh village in Kharar in broad daylight.

The assailants shot him in the head at point-blank range.

Manish, who was involved in an attempt-to-murder case in Chandigarh and a couple of others registered at the Mataur police station in Mohali, was returning home from a gym in Kharar.

Cops suspect Lawrence Bishnoi-Bambiha gang rivalry at play.

The bouncer's killing was reportedly a fallout of more than eight-year-old tussle between two groups of bouncers over supremacy in the area.

