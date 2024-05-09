Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

New Delhi, May 9
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold roadshows in East and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies on May 11 to campaign for AAP candidates, the party said on Thursday.
Delhi will go to the polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Mann will seek votes for Kuldeep Kumar and Sahiram Pahalwan, who have been fielded from the East Delhi and South Delhi constituencies by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
“He will hold roadshows in the two constituencies,” a party leader said.
Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the AAP, the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...
3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified
Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...