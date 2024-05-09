Traders protest against MC officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Shopkeepers of Sandhu Nagar, near Kundanpuri, today held a protest outside the Municipal Corporation’s Zone A office against employees of the tehbazaari wing of the corporation, accusing them of lifting goods kept inside a shop during a drive. They also presented the CCTV camera footage of the incident.

Kapish, who was leading the protest, said tehbazaari wing employees reached the market today to lift goods kept outside shops. However, a shopkeeper had kept items inside his shop but the staff forcibly entered the establishment and took away the goods. However, as per rules, only those items could be taken away by the officials that were kept outside shops.

The shopkeepers alleged that MC employees had been targeting shopkeepers at the behest of some politicians.

Zonal Commissioner Chetan Bangar said he was aware of the dispute between the shopkeepers and the tehbazaari wing staff and would look into the matter.

