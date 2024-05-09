Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

Ludhiana, May 8
Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana, today made a call of ‘conscience’ to sarpanches and panches of the state to prevent a section of farmers from blocking the entry of BJP leaders in their villages. He said he was part of the last farmer’s agitation and understands their pain. Bittu in a video message said that BJP is the only party which could help in development of Punjab.
He added the state government under Bhagwant Mann is heading for bankruptcy and has no funds for development. He said huge grants were sent for Punjab’s development by the Union Goverment, and that he himself had distributed the central grants in villages under projects approved by 14th and 15 Finance Commission.
Bittu said PM Narendra Modi has a vision for development. He said Congress and AAP had no roadmap for development of Punjab. Bittu added he sat on dharna at Jantar Mantar for over a year in support of the farmer’s demands and he was first to raise voice against the three ‘anti-farmer’ laws. He alleged SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was party in passing of these laws.
