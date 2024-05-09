INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

On the second day of filing of nominations for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, two Independent candidates submitted their papers today.

Partap Singh Rana (65), a resident of Baltana, has filed nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha election from Chandigarh. A retired employee of the Haryana Civil Secretariat, Rana is a Class 9 pass-out from SD School in Ambala in 1973-74.

His wife Usha Rani is councillor from ward number 1 of the Zirakpur Municipal Council. She had contested the election with the backing of the Congress and later left the party. She is now an Independent councillor.

“I, along with other residents of the area, have been demanding railway underpass at Raipur Kalan, but it did not come up owing to political reasons. I want to raise the issues of the residents of the city,” Rana said, while adding that the Metro project had been delayed by nearly 10 years. His agenda was to make the city signal-free in five years, he said. He had been a trade union leader and observed fast on five occasions for the construction of the railway underpass.

Rana and his wife have assets worth nearly Rs 3.30 crore, including a house in Baltana, gold jewellery and cash. An FIR was registered against him under Sections 147 and 174-A of the Railway Act at the RPF Post in Chandigarh on September 5, 2021. Charges have been framed in the case on February 8 last year.

Shakeel Mohammad, 35, also filed his papers as an Independent candidate. He did his MBA from Shobhit University in Meerut. He left a private job to devote time to politics. He runs small business entities like cyber café and general store to earn his livelihood. Living in Kajheri area of Chandigarh, Mohammad has been politically active for the past 10 years. Earlier, he was an Aam Aadmi Party worker but left the party due to ‘personal reasons’.

He wanted to contest the MC elections in 2021, but the Kajheri seat was reserved for SC candidate then, he said. In the past 10 years, none of the issues faced by city residents had been resolved and he wished to work for the development of the city.

Mohammad and his wife own assets worth Rs 30.72 lakh, including their house.

