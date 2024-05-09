Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Ludhiana, May 8
An election campaign was held in Jagraon, Ludhiana North and Central constituencies in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha candidate for Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi. MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke from the Jagraon constituency and MLA Madan Lal Bagga from the North constituency accompanied Parashar at the event.
During his address to the public, Parashar said: “I have been an MLA for the Central constituency, serving the people for two years. Recognising my works, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has now entrusted me with the responsibility of representing Ludhiana in the Lok Sabha. I believe in letting the people of my constituency speak about works I have prioritised for them before asking for their votes. The public will determine the level of development I have brought to the area through my two years of service. I am confident that the residents of Ludhiana will cast their votes for me, on the basis of my contribution.”
MLAs Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and Madan Lal Bagga said: “We have undertaken significant initiatives in our respective constituencies, realising actions that were merely promised by previous governments. The Chief Minister has made several decisions in the interests of the state such as providing free electricity units, launching Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan and offering home certificate services. Ours is the only party which can seek votes on the basis of tangible achievements. The public acknowledges that only AAP can deliver on its commitments. We are confident that voters will consider the same and cast their ballot accordingly.”
