Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator

Patiala, May 8
Punjab Congress spokesperson Sandeep Singla has been appointed as the party coordinator for the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.
PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Waring, Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Pratap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress incharge Davinder Yadav have tasked Singla with reporting all political developments to senior party leaders. He has been asked to report to former CM, former PPCC chief and Lok Sabha constituency observer Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. Singla said he would fulfil this responsibility diligently.
