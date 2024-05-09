INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Three candidates submitted their papers on the second day of filing nominations on Wednesday. These included two Independent candidates and one candidate of the Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party (BJKP).

The candidates who submitted the papers with Deputy Commissioner (DC)-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney included Bhupinder Singh from the BJKP, Vipan Kumar (Independent) and Baldev Raj Katna (Independent).

The DEO said the gazette notification for the Lok Sabha elections was issued on Tuesday (May 7). Candidates could file their nominations till May 14 (Tuesday) and the scrutiny of nominations would take place on May 15. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17 (Friday).

The polling day is scheduled for June 1 in Punjab, with the counting of votes set for June 4 across the country. The final date for the completion of elections is June 6. The polling hours are from 7 am to 6 pm. Sawhney also mentioned that nominations could be filed between 11 am and 3 pm on any of the notified days, except public holidays, from May 7 to May 14.

She clarified that May 10 being Lord Parshuram Jayanti was not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, candidates can submit their nomination papers on that day. However, May 11 being the second Saturday and May 12 being Sunday are holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, the nominations cannot be submitted on these days.

While submitting the nominations, the candidates also took the pledge to abide by the Constitution of India, uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country and follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

Nominations to be filed till May 14

