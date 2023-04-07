Ajnala clash: 19 arrested so far

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

Though fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is yet to be arrested, the Amritsar Rural Police have nabbed a total of 19 suspects in the Ajnala clash that took place on February 23.

Amritsar Rural Police chief Satinder Singh said 19 suspects, identified through the videos captured while storming the Ajnala police station and during the clash with police that left several cops, including SP Jugraj Singh injured, were arrested while investigations were underway to identify the remaining suspects. A majority of the suspects were those who were aggressive and using swords and blunt weapons while breaking the barricades and attacking the cops.

Nevertheless, police sources said there were over 30 persons who had been identified by the police so far and raids were on to nab them.

Hundreds of supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station and clashed with policemen on February 23 seeking the cancellation of an FIR registered on charges of kidnapping and assault against Amritpal Singh and his supporters.

They were protesting against the arrest of an Amritpal aide, Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan of Tibri in Gurdaspur in the case. They made the police accede to their demand. The police released Toofan next day while forming an SIT for probing the FIR.