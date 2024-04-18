Amritsar: Businessman gets extortion letter

Amritsar: Ram Niwas Pathak, a resident of Attari, has lodged a complaint with the Gharinda police that he had got an extortion letter from unknown people. The police have registered an FIR in this regard. Pathak told the police that he runs a shop in Attari main bazaar. On Monday, when he opened his shop, he found the threat letter written in Hindi seeking Rs 50,000. Sub-inspector Manjit Singh said a case under section 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered. TNS
Prof’s book in top US library
Amritsar: ‘Splendid Artworks in Historic Sikh Shrines of India and Pakistan: Conservation Perspective”, a book by Balvinder Singh documenting art works in historical Sikh shrines has found place in the Washington DC-based Library of Congress. It is one of the largest library in the world. Singh to The Amritsar Tribune: “All credit goes to Guru Nanak Dev University that gave me a chance to serve as teacher.”
