Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 4

In a shocking incident, a man has killed three members of his family including mother, sister-in-law and nephew in Jhander area here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manbir Kaur (mother), Avreet Kaur (sister-in-law) and Smarth Singh (nephew).

The accused Amritpal Singh is said to be mentally upset.

According to information, he allegedly killed the victims with a sharp-edged weapon (datar).

Senior police officials, including SSP Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh, SP Harinder Singh Gill have reached the spot for investigations.

Gill said that after committing the crime, the accused surrendered himself to the police at the police station. In fact he told the police about the incident.

Preliminary probe found that his wife Sharanjit Kaur along with her two children has been living separately for past two years.

His brother has been in abroad for past several years while his brother's wife Avreet Kaur and nephew lived with his mother Manbir Kaur.

"The accused seems to be mentally unstable but it was yet to be ascertained. He told the police that nobody in the family considers him a good man and therefore he killed them. The investigations were still in progress," SP said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.