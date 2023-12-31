Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation on Saturday took action against 12 illegal buildings being constructed in the North Zone area.

On the directions of the MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, officials of the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing took action against around 12 unauthorised constructions on Batala Road, Majitha Road, Mall Road, Queen’s Road, Shivala Road and 88 Futta Road.

The MTP team partially demolished some under-construction residential properties and stopped the construction. ATP Harjinder Singh said constant action was being taken against illegal constructions. The action-taken reports were being prepared and submitted to higher officials.

On Wednesday, the MTP wing had taken similar action in the Central Zone where the department had halted construction projects at more than 10 under-construction sites. The constructions, going on at Lohgarh Gate, Papran wala Bazaar, Atta Mandi, and Beri Gate without the approval of building plans, were stopped. The reports are being prepared about these unauthorised construction projects, and further measures would be taken in accordance with the orders of senior municipal authorities, said ATP Paramjit Dutta.

There were reports work at some illegal construction sites resumed even after the visit of MC officials. MTP wing officials conducted a special inspection of the building in Town Hall, stating that no construction work is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh stated that strict action against illegal constructions would be taken by the municipal corporation in the coming days. MTP wing officials have been instructed to prepare reports for this purpose.