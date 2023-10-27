Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

The Amritsar Rural Police have frozen the moveable and immovable properties worth Rs 6.92 crore of 10 drug peddlers in different villages here.

They were arrested by the police with commercial quantity of heroin and other narcotic materials at different times. One of the traffickers belonged to Tarn Taran and the remaining were from Amritsar. The police said some of the drug peddlers were lodged in jail while some are out on bail.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural Police, Satinder Singh said the move was aimed at checking drug trafficking by financially hitting the drug smugglers. He said among the frozen properties included residential and agricultural assets, besides cars and two-wheeler.

The accused were identified as Raja Singh of Rangarh village, Rajinder Kumar, alias Khuddi, of Dhanoa Kalan, Gurwinder Singh of Saron village in Sarhali in Tarn Taran, Malkit Singh, alias Kala, of Rajatal village, Inderjit Singh, alias Malhi of Attari, Bikramjit Singh, alias Biker, of Manjh village, Heera Singh, alias Rajbir Singh, of Daleke village, Sukhdev Singh of Vanike village, Sukhjinder Singh, alias Jinder, of Chawinda Kalan village and Gurdit Singh, of Chogawan.

The police also seized a residential house worth Rs 1.36 crore of Raja Singh who was arrested by the police with 270 gm of heroin and drug money to the tune of Rs 7.80 lakh in August last year.

Similarly, the police confiscated properties, including two residential houses, worth Rs 1.67 crore and Rs 40.95 lakh, respectively, besides a car, a scooter and drug money. The police had registered three cases under the NDPS Act against Raja in connection with the seizure of 5.5-kg heroin, 195-gm heroin and 270-gm heroin in the past three years.

The police seized a residential house worth over Rs 69 lakh of Rajinder Kumar Khuddi situated at Dhanoe Kalan village. He was arrested in connection with the seizure of 3-kg heroin and a drone in May this year. Also, the police seized a house worth over Rs 66 lakh of Bikramjit Singh. He was held by the State Special Operation Cell with over 14-kg heroin in July 2018.

The police seized a residential house worth Rs 41 lakh of Malkit Singh. He was arrested with 265-gm heroin in March 2019. The police also confiscated houses of Heera Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Sukhjinder Singh who were nabbed with 8-kg, 1-kg and 8-kg heroin in December 2022, October 2022 and February 2013, respectively.