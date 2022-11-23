Amritsar's historical gates closed for tourists

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, November 22
Despite investing huge money for the restoration of historic gates about four years ago under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), most of these remain closed for tourists. There are 12 historic gates around the walled city. Out of these only seven gates exist and the renovation was held under the HRIDAY. In the absence of any policy, infrastructure developed by spending crores is gathering dust.
Gurinder Singh Johal, a guide, said the government did not bother about publicising places among tourists. So there are no plans to take tourists to these places. People have parked carts under the restored places.
Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said the MC intended to hand over these restored gates and some other heritage structures to an agency for their upkeep.
