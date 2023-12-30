Armed robbers loot Rs 1.24L from micro finance firm at Rayya

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

Two motorbike-borne armed robbers looted Rs 1.24 lakh at gunpoint from a micro finance company located at Rayya late last evening. Though the police have registered a case in this connection, it was yet to make any breakthrough in the incident so far.

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Tapiala and branch manager at Fusion Micro Finance Limited, stated to the police that yesterday at around 7.10 pm, two bike-borne masked persons entered the office of the firm and pointed a pistol at them. They took Rs 1,12,060 from Jaideep Singh and Rs 12,660 from Harjit Singh while threatening to shoot them. They also took away seven phones from the office almirah.

The Beas police registered a case against unidentified robbers. Further probe is on.

City police crack snatching case in two hours

Division B police have identified three snatchers who had robbed three tourists from West Bengal here last night. The tourists were travelling in an e-rickshaw when its driver and his two accomplices looted them of their mobiles and Rs 19,000 in cash. The victims were identified as Shivnath Shah, Deepak Rao and Rahul, all residents of Hooghly in West Bengal.

ADCP Abhimanyu Rana said that the police have identified the suspects as Sunny, Happy and Chand and raids were on to nab them.