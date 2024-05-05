Biker killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 4

One person was killed in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road near Vein Poin village on Friday. The deceased was identified as Gurcharan Singh (36). He was an employees of the Judicial Department in Patti.

The victim was on way back home on his motorcycle. When he reached near the Vein Poin village crossing, one speeding car hit his motorcycle. He was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot. The post mortem of the body was conducted at the Civil Hospital here today.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh from the Goindwal Sahib police station visited the accident spot and registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against the car driver who fled from the spot.

#Tarn Taran