Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Celebrating the essence of love, Prabha Khaitan Foundation, is organising a three-day Chasing Love Literature Festival from February 14.

The festival brought eminent authors and personalities such as Ravinder Singh, actor and now author Jugal Hansraj, filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Kaveree Bamzai, Anukrti Upadhayay, Jahnavi Barua, Milan Vohra, Nandita Bose, Shobha De among others to discuss and contribute their valuable insights and discourse associated with the day and delve deep into the psychology of falling in love.

I am a logical person, who writes love stories. So, at times, the logic and love are at loggerheads. My stories are not about damsels in distress and prince charming, I cannot contain things. So, that’s reflected in my stories. —Ravinder Singh, Author Growing up, watching songs of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and RD Burman made love fun for me — my first impression of love. The shift in Bollywood from typical boy-meets-girl love stories towards realistic, character-based stories was encouraging. —Jugal Hansraj, Actor, Author

The festival was divided into seven unique sessions, throwing light on various facades of love, ranging from dating, creating magic, forbidden love, love as depicted in history and mythology, passion shown on screen and many more. Talking about the festival, Praneet Bubber – Ehsaas woman of Amritsar, a chapter of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, said the inaugural sessions held on Monday had author Ravinder Singh talk about love stories, his own that he documented in his book ‘I Too had A Love Story’.

“I am a logical person, who writes love stories. So, at times, the logic and love are at loggerheads. My stories are not about damsels in distress and prince charming, I cannot contain things and so that’s reflected in my stories,” he said. His latest book ‘Write Me a Love Story’ is a fast-paced love story. “In context of relationships and writing, once the mystery is decoded, it becomes boring. There is nothing more to add or say,” he said.

Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwary and actor-filmmaker-author Jugal Hansraj and Kaveree Bamzai discussed the romantic love as portrayed on 70 mm.

“Growing up, watching songs of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and RD Burman made love fun for me, my first impression of love,” said Jugal. Kaveree said the love relationship between three guys in ‘Zindagi Na Milega Dobara’ was the ultimate bro-mance. “It was a new kind of love, not confined to the traditional concept of love,” she said.

Jugal said the shift in Bollywood from typical boy-meets-girl love stories towards realistic, character-based stories was encouraging. Ashwani said even today, when you think of love songs, the classic black and white era songs are ones that justify as hymns of love.