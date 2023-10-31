Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

The Amritsar Rural Police have recovered 2-kg heroin and a badly damaged drone from the border village of Bhaini Rajputa falling under the Gharinda police station here.

The drone was damaged as it came in between the blades of a cutter being used for cutting paddy straw by a farmer, Hardev Singh, at Bhaini Rajputa village. The incident came to light when a member of the village defence committee informed the police about this.

Immediately, information in this regard was shared with the Border Security Force and a search operation was launched in the village leading to the recovery of a broken drone along with two packets of heroin wrapped in a blue-coloured plastic sheet. When the packets were opened, the police found 2-kg heroin from it.

The Gharinda police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act against unidentified smugglers for now.

Meanwhile, the BSF and Punjab Police, in a joint search operation at Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran, recovered a packet containing three small packets of the contraband. It was smuggled through a drone, an initial probe revealed. The packets contained 2.992 kg of heroin along with four rounds of .30 mm bullets.

150-gm seized from village

The Lopoke police have confiscated 150-gm heroin from Harbhej Singh, alias Kala, of Boparai Baaj Singh village in Amritsar. The police also confiscated Rs 1.70 lakh of drug money from his possession. He was travelling on a scooter when the police intercepted him at a naka following a tip-off. The police said a probe was on to establish his backward and forward linkages.

705 sedative pills

The Beas police have arrested Gursharapreet Singh of Baba Bakala for allegedly possessing 705 sedative pills. He was arrested from Padiana Road area. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

