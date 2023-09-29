 Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

Seek special package for flood-hit; legal guarantee for MSP

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

Farmers sqat on the tracks at Devi Dass Pura in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar



Tribune Reporters

Amritsar, September 28

The three-day rail roko protest by the farmers union over the issue of special package for flood victims and legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) began here today with the farmers squatting on the rail tracks at Devidaspura village near Mannawala here on Thursday.

The protest caused undue inconvenience to passengers, including children and young and old, many trains had to be cancelled. As the farmer unions seem adamant to continue with their protest till September 30, passengers are surely going to suffer a lot.

Leading the protest in Majha area, Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, “We regret the inconvenience being caused to commuters. We had given a notice in this regard nearly a month ago. It is the government which has forced us to sit on the railway tracks.”

Pandher said, “Thousands of people have lost their homes and crops due to the floods, but the Central Government has not released any relief package for their help. Even the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 6,800 per acre which is nothing. The farmers who have lost their crops must be paid a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre.”

Ranjit Singh Kalerbala, district president, KMSC, said, “The farmers are being pushed into a debt trap as they are not being paid remunerative prices for their produce. At the time of the protest at Delhi borders, the Central Government had in principle agreed to provide a legal guarantee for MSP which has not been done so far.” He said the government had not quashed the cases registered against the farmers during the agitation against the three farm bills.

Farmer leader Jarmanjit Singh said, “Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra has still not been sacked from the Cabinet. All these demands were accepted by the government after which the farmer unions had ended their protest.” He said the protest would be extended if the government failed to initiate talks with the farmers.

The ‘rail roko’ protest call had been given by 19 farmer unions from the North.

In Punjab, the ‘rail roko’ protests started at 17 places.

Tarn Taran: On the first day of the three-day ‘rail roko’ protest, a large number of farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, started a dharna on railway tracks here on Thursday.

Harpreet Singh and Harjinder Singh Shakri, leaders of the committee, while addressing a gatherings of farmers condemned the Centre and the state government for their alleged anti-farmer policies. The leaders said the Union Government had failed to fulfil the demands accepted during the protests at Delhi borders.

They demanded legal guarantee for MSP for all crops. They also laid stress on the strengthening of the riverbanks to prevent a breach of embankments by the flood waters. They demanded Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation for the damaged crops. They also demanded a waiver of the whole debt of the farmers and labourers, 200 days’ work for the MGNREGA workers in a year, giving them right of mining in their own land, withdrawal of the chip meters scheme, etc.

#Agriculture #Minimum Support Price MSP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

2
Punjab

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

3
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

4
Sports

Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

5
India

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

6
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

7
Chandigarh

Mohali on its way to become another semiconductor hub in the country: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

8
Delhi

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

9
J & K

Centre transfers Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal to strife-torn Manipur

10
Punjab

Muktsar, Tarn Taran SSPs among 5 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to build closer ties with India

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

EAM meets Blinken, NSA Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

India bags fifth gold in shooting at Asian Games, women's team strikes silver

India bags fifth gold in shooting at Asian Games; women's team strikes silver

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...

UP police allegedly plant gun on youth bike, watch viral video

UP police 'plant' gun in youth's motorcycle; watch viral video

The CCTV video shows a group of police officers entering a h...


Cities

View All

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib MLA’s relative

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

20 cows die mysteriously in Batala

Sessions Judge visits Amritsar Central Jail

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

No eco clearance, Chandigarh scraps 2 housing projects at IT Park

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Two held for blackmailing Delhi woman

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

Farmers start 3-day rail blockade

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered