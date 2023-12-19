Fire breaks out at junkyard in Fatahapur, none hurt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

A major fire broke out at a scrap dealer’s yard in the Fatahapur area today. All goods stored in the junkyard were gutted.

The scrap dealer alleged that by the time fire brigade vehicles arrived at the spot, all goods were reduced to ashes. The fire was so intense that junk kept in the open yard was gutted within a few minutes. As plastic and other items stored in the open junkyard caught fire, smoke spread throughout the area.

The fire-fighting vehicles reportedly reached junkyard after an hour after receiving information about the incident.

Scrap dealer Gurjant Singh said despite repeated calls to the Fire Brigade Department, no one answered the phone. He said one their acquaintance visited the fire bridge office after which fire tenders were sent to the junkyard.

An official of the Fire Brigade Department, who reached the spot, said three fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving information about the blaze at the junkyard. The fire was doused after three hours hard work.

The scrap dealer claimed that the cause behind fire was not known. No loss of life was reported in the fire incident.