Girl bags 2nd position in speech contest

Tarn Taran, May 4

A student of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, outshone other contestants in the district level religious speech competition. The competition held on Thursday was dedicated to the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Arjan Dev at Gurdwara Sahib, Fatehabad. The purpose of the religious competition was to motivate the students to acquire knowledge about their heritage and religious legacy. Fourteen schools from Tarn Taran district participated in the religious competitions.

Despite the tough contest, the student, Bhavneet Kaur, got second position in the religious speech competition. Director of the school Dr Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa and Principal Manisha Sood congratulated the winning student and encouraged her to move forward by dint of her hard work and connect with the heritage. The student was also honoured by the management committee of the institute.

