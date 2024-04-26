Grievance redress camps on April 29

Amritsar, April 25
In order to address the grievances of the employees, Employees’ Provident Fun Organisation will organise “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0” grievance redressing programme on April 29 in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Batala and Pathankot.
Camps would be held at Novelty Hyundai, GT Road in Amritsar, Rai Hospital, Sarhali Road near ITI Patti in Tarn Taran, Baring Union Christian College, Batala and M/s Bhalai Motors, Dhangu Road, Pathankot, Lokendra Singh, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, said.
“The EPFO will be moving away from a pure grievance redressal centered approach to a more broad-based and participatory approach through ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ programme,” said Singh.
