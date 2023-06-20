KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged dharnas outside the residences of Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO demanding an uninterrupted power supply for the tubewells and canal water for irrigation during the ongoing paddy season.

The farmer leaders said even though the paddy transplantation had started, farmers were facing problems as they were not getting an uninterrupted power supply. KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “In case of a power snag, it takes long for PSPCL employees to fix the fault as it has an acute shortage of manpower.” The field staff of PSPCL did not have government vehicles due to which they were not able to reach the places where a technical snag developed, he said.

The KMSC leader also criticized the state government stating that despite tall claims to provide canal water to agricultural lands, it had done nothing in this regard. Pandher said the government’s claims in advertisements were completely false as farmers were still struggling to get canal water.

The KMSC leaders stated that dharnas were staged outside the residences of all the ministers of the state government. Pandher said the protest would be further intensified if the government failed to provide adequate power and canal irrigation water to the farmers.

Pandher accused the government of trying to acquire the agricultural lands without paying the compensation to farmers. He said the state government had failed to check the menace of drugs in the state during the last one and a half years. While the state government was very active on social media platforms, it had failed to bring about any reforms at the ground level.