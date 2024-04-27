Man arrested with pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

Amritsar rural police have arrested Swarnpreet Singh of Kila Mehka village and recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol along with four rounds from their possession.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him. The police said further probe was on to establish his backward and forward links.

