Man arrested with pistol

Amritsar, April 26
Amritsar rural police have arrested Swarnpreet Singh of Kila Mehka village and recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol along with four rounds from their possession.
A case under the Arms Act was registered against him. The police said further probe was on to establish his backward and forward links.
