MC to form panel for Chali Khoo Park

Amritsar, May 4

The Chali Khoo park will be maintained by the park development committee of local residents with the support of the municipal corporation. Today, Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh inspected the Chali Khoo park and took serious note of sanitation conditions.

He visited the park on the directions of MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh, along with Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh, Medical Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, chief sanitary inspector Vijay Gill and others. He expressed concern over the sanitation conditions and issued directions to clear all debris and waste material lying in the park. He also directed the horticulture staff to clear dry leaves, plant residue and other waste from the park.

He instructed the Superintending Engineer to form a park development committee comprising local residents to monitor day-to-day works of the park. He assured that the MC would support the committee financially.

