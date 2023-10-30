Minor girl abducted, raped in Patti

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 29

An incident of gang-rape has been reported from Patti area in which a teenage school girl was abducted and raped when she was on her way to school. The girl is reported to be less than 15 years of age.

The action of the police caused consternation with the force accused of negligence as the case was registered after a delay of five days. Moreover, the police did not mention the cause of the delay. According to the information available, the girl, a student of Class 10, had gone to school and was abducted by car-borne hoodlums. The accused took the girl to a house where the crime was committed.

The accused even reportedly made a video of the incident and threatened the girl that in case she disclosed the incident to anyone, she would be killed along with her family members.

Meanwhile, the girl’s teacher informed her mother, a widow, that she had not reached school. The girl reached home in the evening and informed her mother. The family reported the matter to the police and mentioned the names of the accused as Jaggi, Manraj Singh and Gurpreet Singh. Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur recorded the statement of the victim and registered a case under Section 376-D, 363, 366 and 506 of the IPC along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act .

Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur said the statement of the victim had been recorded with the judicial court on Sunday. The police officer said that a medical examination would be conducted on Monday. On delay in registering the case, the Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur said that when the family approached, she immediately recorded the statement and registered the case. She said that the family, after consulting their relatives, had come to the police.

