Power corporation official lauds state govt for acquiring Goindwal Sahib power plant

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 4

The irector Administration of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, has lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the state government’s successful acquisition of a 540-megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.

Sur Singh said that the strategic move is poised to bring substantial benefits to a vast number of consumers, particularly those in Tarn Taran district and its adjoining areas.

The thermal power plant, acquired at a cost of Rs 1,080 crore, will be named as Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant, paying homage to the third Sikh Guru.

The senior PSPCL official said that the acquisition is a crucial step towards bolstering power generation in the state, addressing the growing demand for electricity.

He elaborated on the positive impact of the acquisition, stating that it will play a pivotal role in enhancing power distribution across Punjab and commended the Chief Minister and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for their concerted efforts to improve the efficiency of power distribution and make it more affordable for the residents of the state.

Sur Singh reminded that earlier, the Bhagwant Mann-led government had resumed the supply of coal from Pachhwara coal mine, which had been halted for around eight years. This coal, which is allocated only for government power plants, can now be effectively utilised for generating power, catering to the diverse needs of every sector in the state.

“The purchase of the 540 megawatt thermal power plant signifies a significant stride towards achieving the government’s goal of providing reliable and cost-effective power to the residents of Punjab,” said the PSPCL official.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #PSPCL #Tarn Taran