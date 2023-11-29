Reeta Singh honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Tribune News Service

Shri Ram Ashram

Amritsar: In a proud moment for the Shri Ram Ashram family, Reeta Singh was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s edition of the FAP National Awards, organised by Federation of Private Schools and Association at Chandigarh University. Reeta, Head, Music Department, was conferred the award by Minister of State for External Affairs of India Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. She was nominated by the school for her remarkable contribution to the field of education. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan congratulated Reeta for the meritorious achievement. She said 22 teachers were nominated for the award from the state and Reeta made the school proud by winning the award. “This will act as an inspiration for all the teachers of the school and help us achieve excellence in serving the nation,” she added.

Spring Dale

Uday Sharma made his school proud with his outstanding performance at the School State Wrestling Championship held in Faridkot. He won the gold medal by winning the final match in the Greco Roman category, securing a place for himself in the School National Games. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society said “Earlier too Uday had made his school proud by winning the gold medal at the School State Freestyle Wrestling Championship held in Amritsar.” Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said wrestling and other combat art based sports demanded consistent hard-work.”This achievement is a testimonial of the efforts pitched in by the pupil and his coach,” added Sharma.

Kala Kendra

Bhavan’s Kala Kendra, Amritsar organised its 90th programme ‘Fankar Ek, Awazein Anek’ on the school premises . Acclaimed artists Ripan Bhatti (radio and TV artist from J&K) and Indu Bala Sehgal (Indian Idol 2012 finalist) performed at the event, enthralling the august gathering. chief guest Satinder Sharma congratulated the performers. Bhavan’s president Avinash Mohindru while addressing the audience said it was their endeavour, to give whatever they could, back to the society.

