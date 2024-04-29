Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The Tihar Jail authorities on Sunday denied permission to Sunita Kejriwal to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources. Sunita was scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Monday. However, the meeting was cancelled by the Tihar Jail administration, with no reasons provided, the sources said.

On Saturday, Sunita commenced campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, conducting her first roadshow in East Delhi for Kuldeep Kumar. On Sunday, she campaigned in West Delhi for the party’s candidate, Mahabal Mishra.

She appealed to the public as a “daughter of Mother India” to vote against “dictatorship” and “save democracy”. Sunita, standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, greeted voters as she was showered with flower petals. She said Kejriwal was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened mohalla clinics.

“According to jail rules, two people can meet Kejriwal in jail at a time,” added the sources.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on April 30. This will be Mann’s second meeting with the AAP national convener while in judicial custody. Party sources had indicated that they would meet in the afternoon on Tuesday.

With Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife continues to spearhead the AAP’s poll campaign and hold roadshows. She will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.

