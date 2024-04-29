AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said, “The party has always maintained that it’s not about parties coming together but hearts coming together, and this was proven today when Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post of Delhi Congress president.”

Sachdeva attributed Lovely’s decision to quit to the Congress, citing its decision to field candidates like Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, whom he accused of working to divide the country and insult the majority community. “Any individual who desires to see India develop, who wishes to witness the progress of the nation, will never align with corrupt individuals like Kejriwal and anti-national figures like Kanhaiya Kumar,” Sachdeva emphasised.

He said Lovely has responded to the voice of his conscience and the implosion within the Congress started the moment the party announced its Lok Sabha candidates.

“It was an unnatural alliance that was formed by the top leadership of the two parties to shield their corruption but their workers never accepted it,” he said.

“Whether it’s Raaj Kumar Anand, Rajkumar Chauhan, or Lovely, the common thing in their resignation letters was Arvind Kejriwal, the main reason for corruption. Giving a ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar was also one of the major reasons,” he stated.

“No patriot can stand with a person who talks about dividing the country and stands with the enemies of the nation. I think this line will be drawn further as many others are raising their voice against the way the Congress has distributed its tickets,” Sachdeva added.

He mentioned that while Sheila Dikshit may not be present in this world today, examining the tweets of AAP MLAs about her during her time reveals that this alliance is merely an attempt to save their own seats and nothing else.

Sachdeva said within Delhi, a new turn has begun with AAP stating that they will engage in corruption, misappropriation of public money, go to jail, but will shamelessly continue to fight elections.

