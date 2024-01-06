 Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

There was little impact of fog on road traffic as the city witnessed good visibility across the day. Even the sun shone in the afternoon.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

Several international and domestic flights from Amritsar got delayed due to inclement weather today. The international flights from Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Singapore and Sharjah experienced delays on Friday due to fog. The weather conditions also impacted both domestic and international travellers. The Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur departed at 2.57 am instead of the scheduled 12.30 am departure. The Sharjah flight of Air India Express experienced a delay of 1 hour and 43 minutes. SpiceJet’s Dubai flight faced a delay of two hours. Similarly Scoot’s Singapore flight was delayed by an hour and Air India’s Birmingham flight was delayed by 36 minutes.

Air India’s morning flight from Delhi at 6:50 am experienced a 54-minute delay while its Mumbai flight was delayed by 45 minutes. Vistara’s Delhi flight faced a 44-minute delay due to low visibility. The Shimla flight was delayed by an hour and Air India’s Delhi flight was delayed by 41 minutes.

These delays created inconvenience for passengers, highlighting the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions. Passengers faced disruptions in their schedules. However, the airlines had to adjust their operations accordingly.

However, visibility improved in the morning and most trains left on time. There was little impact of fog on road traffic as the city witnessed good visibility across the day. Even the sun shone in the afternoon.

