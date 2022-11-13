Sudhir Suri murder: Court extends accused’s remand by 3 days

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, November 12

A local court extended the police remand of Sandeep Singh Sunny, accused in the murder of controversial Shiv Sena Taksali leader Sudhir Suri, by three days during the hearing on Saturday.

The accused was produced in the district court amid tight security as his seven-day police remand earlier given by the court expired today. A large number of activists from Sikh organisations had gathered at the court complex on the occasion.

Sunny was arrested after the murder of Suri on November 4, while he was holding a protest outside Gopal Mandir along with his supporters. The accused runs a garments shop a few metres away from the place of murder and is accused of killing Suri with his licensed weapon.

While the police had asked for an extension of seven days, the court granted three-day custody. The police said the forensic report of the mobile phone of the accused was yet to be received. It further stated that the call detail record of the accused has been procured and the persons who had called Sunny on his phone on the day of the murder or whom he had called on the day were also being interviewed.

It further stated that the detailed investigation regarding the pictures, audio clips and videos recovered from the mobile phone of the accused was also pending. The police further stated that the accused was also to be interrogated regarding the literature recovered from his car.

Advocate Ravinder Singh Mahal and Kuljeet Singh Malawali, who were a part of the panel of lawyers, said that the court had fixed November 15 as the next date of hearing.

#shiv sena #Sudhir Suri