Two killed, 1 injured in mishap

Amritsar, May 6

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and one was seriously injured when a speeding car hit their bikes at Boparai Baaz Singh village on the Ramtirath road here on Sunday.

After the accident, the car landed in an agricultural field and its driver fled the spot leaving behind his car (DL-9C-AA-7524). The police have booked the unidentified car driver. The injured is under treatment at a private hospital.

Sukhminder Singh, a resident of Boparia Baaz Singh falling under the Lopoke police station here, told the police that he had gone to Khurmania village for some work where he met with his son Mannatpreet Singh and his (complainant’s) brother’s daughter-in-law Amandeep Kaur was returning to Boparai Baaz Singh. He said Mannat was on his motorcycle and he was following them on his bike.

He said when they reached near Boparai, a speeding car coming from the Ramtirath side hit a bike ahead of Mannatpreet’s bike. The bike driver, later identified as Kanwaldeep Singh of Chhiddan village, was seriously injured. He said then the car hit his son’s bike following which his son and Amandeep Kaur fell on the road and sustained critical injuries. After hitting the two bikes, the car went out of control and fell into the fields.

He said due to the hard impact of the collision his son Mannatpreet and brother’s daughter-in-law Amandeep Kaur died on the spot. He said injured Kanwaldeep was taken to a private hospital.

ASI Sakkatar Singh, investigating officer in the case, said a case was registered against the unidentified car driver and investigation was in progress to identify him.

