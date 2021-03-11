Woman hurt in firing, 6 booked for murder bid in Amritsar village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

Several armed persons barged into a house and attacked a family leaving a woman injured at Taharpur village, under Mattewal police, here on Wednesday.

A case was registered and six persons, including woman sarpanch Baljit Kaur, were booked. Among others booked are Gurjit Singh and his two sons — Arshjot Singh and Yadwinder Singh.

Joga Singh told the police that he had filed an RTI plea with the BDPO regarding the account details of funds issued to the Taharpur village panchayat. He alleged that the accused barged into his house on Wednesday and fired several gun shots, which hit his mother leaving her injured.

He said as he raised an alarm, the accused fled threatening them of dire consequences. He said he rushed her to Baba Bakala Hospital, where she was under treatment.

The police said a case under Sections 307, 506, 452, 323, 120-B (2), 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects. SI Emanual Mall, Investigating Officer, said raids were on to nab the culprits.