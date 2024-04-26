 AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's road show in Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

BJP leader Ashok Sareen Hicky complains to the District Election Officer and demands removal of flex boards and posters

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

AAP Jalandhar North leader Dinesh Dhall, who reached the spot alleged, “Several people including some officials and migrant workers came in and began tearing the posters."



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 26

The BJP and AAP are embattled over the putting up of flex boards ahead of the visit of CM Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar on Friday during a roadshow in favour of AAP Jalandhar candidate Pawan Tinu.

A BJP leader on Thursday night complained to the District Election Officer and demanded removal of flex boards and posters put up on the route of CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show today. Following this, some AAP flex boards at the Bhagat Singh Chowk were uprooted late at night, against which AAP workers submitted a formal complaint.

While the BJP claimed the boards were put up in violation of the poll code of conduct, the AAP in its complaint to the police, in turn raised objections against the tearing of posters bearing the pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. The AAP also alleged those who tore the posters included some BJP workers.     

BJP leader Ashok Sareen Hicky had complained to the DC-cum-Chief Election Officer against the putting up of AAP’s flex boards, posters and welcome gates from the Company Bagh Chowk to Bhagat Singh Chowk and at government places and government PSPCL poles. He had alleged, the boards had been put without permission by the AAP and in violation of the poll code of conduct. Seeking action against those who had put up the boards, Sareen had also demanded the boards be taken off and it be ensured that they are not put back up on Friday.  The BJP also shared photographs of posters put by AAP on the stretch. 

Following the complaint, some AAP posters were torn off at the Bhagat Singh Chowk last night inviting protests from the AAP workers. AAP Jalandhar North leader Dinesh Dhall, who reached the spot alleged, “Several people including some officials and migrant workers came in and began tearing the posters. The AAP workers told them that if the posters were put up wrongly they will take them off. However, the other group which had BJP workers as well, forcibly took off and tore the posters insulting the images of Bhagat Singhh and Ambedkar. We have submitted a complaint regarding this to the police station number three.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

