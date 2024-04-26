Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritsar, April 26
Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act, will contest elections from Khadoor Sahib as an Independent candidate.
Putting to rest all speculation, the formal announcement was made by his mother Balwinder Kaur at the ‘pakka morcha’ being conducted at the Heritage Street near Golden Temple on Friday.
In the presence of their supporters, she said though Amritpal was not willing to contest, the atmosphere being created by both the state and central governments had compelled him to jump into the fray.
“As per the demand of the ‘sangat’, the prevailing circumstances made us change our strategy and it was decided to accept the path of election to raise voice against the government.”
On the poll agenda, she said it would be focused on curbing ‘atrocities’ on Sikh youth, eradication of National Security Act and release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.
She said their fight would be against the government that has been lodging the Sikh youth behind bars under the National Security Act, harassing the kin who go to meet them in jail, and also against drugs.
On campaigning, she said it would be chalked out with the blessings of god and support from the ‘sangat’.
Human rights lawyer Sarbjit Singh Verka said there is no bar on contesting an election by a detainee under any Indian law. “Amritpal is not convicted but is an undertrial. This does not bar him from contesting the elections. He can file his nomination while being in jail.”
